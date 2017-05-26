Rains, wind strengthening expected this weekend
In the South, South-East and East Kazakhstan brief showers with thunderstorms are expected mainly in mountainous and foothill areas, temperatures here will remain 3-6 degrees above the norm, while in the rest of the territory it will be 2-4 degrees below the norm.
Forecast for Astana:
May 27: partly cloudy, short rain in the afternoon. Southeast wind 9-14 m/s, gusting up to 15-20 m/s in daytime. Night temperature +9 +11°C, and day - +24 +26°C.
May 28: partly cloudy, short rain, thunderstorm. West wind up to 9-14 m/s. Night temperature +11 +13°C, daytime +23 +25°C.
May 29: partly cloudy, short rain, thunderstorm. South-West wind up to 9-14 m/s, gusting in the afternoon up to 15-20 m/s. Night temperature +11 +13°C, daytime - +24 +26°C.
Forecast Almaty:
May 27: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind - 0-5 m/s. Night temperature +14 +16°C, day temperature +26 +28°C.
May 28: partly cloudy, short rain in the afternoon, thunderstorm. Wind 0-5 m/s, gusting up to 8 m/s during the thunderstorm. Night temperature - +15 +17°C, +27 +29°C during the day.
May 29: partly cloudy, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind - 0-5 m/s, gusting up to 8 m/s during the thunderstorm. The temperature during the night +15 +17°C, and +27 +29°C during the day.