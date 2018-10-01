Rains, wind to prevail Astana, Akmola region in 3 upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gusty wind and occasional showers are in store for Astana and Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists warn that wind will gust up to 20 mps in Astana and Akmola region, it will be partly cloudy and rainy on October 1. Mercury will drop to +5, +7°C at night and +16, +18°C at daytime. Southwestern and northwestern wind will blow in the city and the region reaching up to 5-10 mps.



On October 2, Astana and Akmola region will see patches of fog and occasional rains at night and in the morning. Gusts of wind will range between 15-20 mps. Mercury will drop to +3, +5°C at night and +10, +12°C.



Chances of precipitation will be low in Astana and Akmola region on Wednesday, October 3. Western, southwestern wind with gusts up to 7-12 mps will hit the area. Mercury will drop to +2, +4°C at night and +13, +15°C at daytime.