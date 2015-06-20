Rains with thunderstorms forecasted for south-east of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitations is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday.

However, rains with thunderstorms, and strong winds and fog will rule the day in the north, northwest, west and south-east of the country, according to Kazhydromet. Wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North-Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. Heatwave is forecasted for Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. Extreme heat is also expected in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Extremely high fire danger declared in some areas of Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.