EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:30, 02 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Rains with thunderstorms, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 2

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cyclone and the atmospheric fronts caused by it will bring rains, thunderstorms, and gusting wind to most regions of Kazakhstan on August 2. Hail is possible in the daytime, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket northern, northwestern and northeastern regions at night and in the morning.

    Western regions only will see no rain today.

    Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Atyrau region.

    Fire risk remains high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, in southern parts of Abai, Atyrau regions.

    Earlier, Kazhydromet issued storm warning for four regions.




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!