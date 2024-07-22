Rains with thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan July 22

Unstable weather conditions are to be in place in Kazakhstan July 22, bringing rains with thunderstorms, hail and squally wind. Heavy downpours are to pound the northern, southwestern and eastern parts of the country. Fog is to coat the north and center of Kazakhstan in the nighttime and morning, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Heat wave is to grip Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu as well as west, south of Aktobe regions in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in Atyrau, northwest, center, southeast of West Kazakhstan, west, southeast of Zhambyl, southwest of Aktobe, southeast of East Kazakhstan, east of Pavlodar, west of Ulytau, and center of Abai regions.

Extreme fire danger is in place for Mangistau, south, east, northwest of Atyrau, south of Kostanay, south, desert areas of Turkestan, center, south of Kyzylorda and west, south of West Kazakhstan regions.