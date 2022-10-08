EN
    09:00, 08 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Rains with thunderstorms to hit northern regions Oct 8

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for October 8.

    According to the met service, the north of Kazakhstan will be under the impact of the trough of cyclone which will bring rains and thunderstorms there. A mix of rain and snow will hit northwestern regions.

    The eastern half of the country will enjoy dry autumn weather today. No rain is forecast in western regions as well.

    Some areas will be hit by strong wind. Dust storms are expected in southern parts.


    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
