    11:18, 19 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Rainstorms, floods kill 50 in west Afghanistan

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    At least 50 people have been killed, with 10 others missing, in the past 24 hours in west Afghanistan's Ghor Province, a local official said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

    Floods engulfed the province's Shahrak, Dulina, Laal and Sarjangal districts, with 2,000 residential houses and 2,500 shops destroyed, Abdulrahman Badres, the provincial police spokesman, said.

    Another seven people were killed in Ghor during the flash floods that lashed the province and other regions in Afghanistan on May 10, spokesman of Ghor's governor Abdul Wahid Hamas said.

    Downpours and floods also blocked the road of Ghor's neighboring provinces of Herat and Farah.

    Afghanistan has been experiencing heavy rains and floods in the past month, causing casualties and property damage.

