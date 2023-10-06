EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 06 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Rainy and warm weather in store for Kazakhstan this weekend

    Weather forecast
    Photo: Mukhtor Holdorbekov/Kazinform

    Showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are predicted for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet. 

    Chances of hail will be high in western Kazakhstan. A mix of rain and snow is expected in mountainous areas in the southeast of the country.

    Fog will blanket northwestern, northern and eastern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

    Mercury will read +2,+12°C at night in most regions of the country. Temperature is forecast to dip as low as 1°C in northern Kazakhstan on October 7.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!