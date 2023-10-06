Rainy and warm weather in store for Kazakhstan this weekend

Showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are predicted for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Chances of hail will be high in western Kazakhstan. A mix of rain and snow is expected in mountainous areas in the southeast of the country.

Fog will blanket northwestern, northern and eastern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Mercury will read +2,+12°C at night in most regions of the country. Temperature is forecast to dip as low as 1°C in northern Kazakhstan on October 7.