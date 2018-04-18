Rainy and windy forecast for Kazakhstan on Apr 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will persist mostly in the south and southeast of the country today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will observe patches of fog, gusty wind, thunderstorm - in the south and southeast, dust storm, and black ice - in the north.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 22-23 mps in Zhambyl, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.



Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.



Dust storm is forecast to hit Atyrau region.



Icy conditions on roads will be observed in North Kazakhstan region.