Rainy and windy weather forecast across Kazakhstan Aug 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather fronts passing through the territory of Kazakhstan will bring rain and thunderstorm to most regions of the country on Wednesday, August 16. Mountainous areas of southeastern regions will see rain and sleet today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Southern, northern and central regions only will stay under the impact of high atmospheric pressure, due to which no rain is forecast there. Gusting wind will hit across the country, while northern and central regions will brace for foggy conditions. Hail is possible in the east during daylight hours.

Scorching heat up to +36°C is forecast in Atyrau region in the daytime.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions, in the south of Kostanay region, in central parts of Karaganda region, in the north of Almaty region, in the north, west, south and desert areas of Turkistan region, and in the west of Zhetysu region.

Fire hazard remains high in the north and west of North Kazakhstan region, in the south of Almaty region, and in the west of Akmola region.