    09:01, 16 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Rainy and windy weather in store for Kazakhstan on Wed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms are in store for Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 16. Chances of hail will be high in southern Kazakhstan. Bleak wind and patches of fog are expected as well, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and South Kazakhstan regions.

    East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog.

    Hail is forecast for Zhambyl region.

