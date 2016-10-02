Rainy and windy weather takes hold of Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with rain showers, stiff wind and dense fog is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Mangistau, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.



Touch of frost is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions in the morning.



North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and in the morning. Chances of fog will be high in Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Mangistau and Kostanay regions as well.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.