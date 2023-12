ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, predicts that the upcoming weekend will be windy, slippery and foggy.

Torrential rains will douse southern and southeastern Kazakhstan on October 31 - November 2. Temperatures will drop to -5°, -10°C in western, northern and central Kazakhstan at night and 0, -8°C at daytime. The rest of the country will enjoy slightly warmer weather.