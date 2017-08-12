EN
    09:24, 12 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Rainy forecast for Kazakhstan on Saturday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will wake up to changeable weather with rain showers, thunderstorms, wind and high chances of hail and fog on Saturday, August 12. According to Kazhydromet, only western part of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and some parts of Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Kostanay regions. The peak gusts of wind will reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    Fog will blanket Pavlodar and Karaganda regions as well as some parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Meteorologists warn that high fire hazard will persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan regions and in some parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

