    09:03, 23 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Rainy Saturday forecast for Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that stiff wind and hail may hit some areas of the country. Chances of fog are high in some regions as well, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Hail is expected in Pavlodar, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent heat will grip Mangistau and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.

