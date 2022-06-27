Rainy season ends in Tokyo, neighboring areas, earliest since 1951

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The rainy season in Tokyo and neighboring areas in the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern and central Japan appears to have ended, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday, the earliest finish to the period since data became available in 1951, Kyodo reports.

The rainy season has also been declared over for the Tokai region in central Japan and southern Kyushu, the agency said, the second earliest end to the wet season for those areas.

It is also the shortest rainy period for the three regions in recorded history.

It is the second time the rainy season has ended in June in the Kanto-Koshin region, with it also declared over late in the month in 2018.

This year's rainy season ended 18 days earlier than average in southern Kyushu and 22 days earlier than average in Kanto-Koshin and Tokai, according to the agency.

Compared to last year, southern Kyushu is 14 days earlier, Tokai 20 days earlier and Kanto-Koshin 19 days earlier, it said.

Also on Monday, the industry ministry called on households and businesses in Tokyo and neighboring areas to reduce electricity usage from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to growing fears of a power supply crunch.

The request came as the capital area sees increased use of air conditioning due to extreme heat, with Tokyo expecting temperatures in the mid-30s C.