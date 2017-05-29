Rainy weather and cold spell forecast in Kazakhstan in three days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Active cold atmospheric fronts are bringing heavy rains, hail, stormy wind and cold spell to the central, northern, southern and southeastern parts of the country, Kazhydromet says.

Other regions will be hit by intermittent rains, thunderstorms and gusty wind in 3 days coming. As the fronts move to the South Western Siberia and Altay, southern and south-eastern regions, then other parts of the country will enjoy sunny weather and air temperature rise.