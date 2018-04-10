Rainy weather expected in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, frontal passage will cause precipitation on most of the country's territory, with the exception of its the western and southern parts. Mets warn of fog, ice, winds strengthening, as well as thunderstorms in the south.

Parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions will be covered in fog. Winds here will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s, with gusts up to 25 m/s.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are also expected in Kyzylorda, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Patchy fog is expected in South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Fog, thunderstorms, and hail in store for Zhambyl region this Tuesday. Winds here will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Kazhydromet warns of patchy fog in Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.