Rainy weather forecast across Kazakhstan on Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rainfall is forecast for the majority of Kazakhstan's regions on Sunday, according to Kazhydromet. Heavy precipitation with thunderstorms and, probably, hail will hit southern regions. Western regions only will enjoy sunny weather today. Patchy fog, black ice, gusting wind are expected as well.

Thunderstorm with a squall and hail as well as gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 23-28mps in the daytime will batter Kyzylorda region.



North Kazakhstan region's residents will see foggy and windy weather too. Gusts of wind there will increase to 15-20mps at night and to 15-20mps, 23mps in the daytime. Road icing risk is very high there.



Thunderstorm will hit Turkestan region in the daytime. Wind speed there will rise to 15-20mps, and fog will blanket some areas.



Foggy, windy weather (15-20mps) is predicted for Kostanay region.



Fog and ice slick as well as gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit some areas in Akmola region.



Patchy fog will descend in Mangistau, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions at night and in the daytime.



Wind speed in Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions and in the daytime in the East Kazakhstan region will reach 15-20mps.