Rainy weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, June 26, unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms, gusting wind, hail and fog, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting 15-20 m/s, squall and hail, patches of fog are predicted to hit today Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.



Wind at a speed of 15-23 m/s is to sweep across Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions, dust storm is to roll through Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions during the day. It is expected to hail in Aktobe region.



High heat is forecast today for Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, locally in Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.