Rainy weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms, patches of fog, and gusty wind will be observed across Kazakhstan today, April 23, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Akmola, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog, thunderstorm and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.



Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm and wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps are expected in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay and Mangistau regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 18 mps in Kostanay region.