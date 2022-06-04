Rainy weather forecast for most of Kazakhstan June 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater part of Kazahstan will brace for precipitation on June 4, Kaiznform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Weather with no precipitation is predicted in the west due to a spur of the Northern anticyclone. The rest of the country is to see rains due to weather fronts. The country's north and southeast are to expect thunderstorms, squalls, hail, and high wind accompanied with dust tides in the south.

Akmola region is to brace for 15-20mps wind in the northwest at night and most parts at daytime. Hail is to hit the region's south and center at daytime.

The north of Aktobe region is to see 15-20mps wind.

The south and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect hail, and squalls during the day. The region's east and mountainous areas are to see 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for 15-20mps wind in the south and east.

Zhambyl region is to expect hail, squalls, and 15-20mps wind in the south, east, and mountainous areas at night as well as mountainous areas at daytime.

The north, east, and center of Karaganda region are to see hail, squalls, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps at daytime.

Kyzylorda region is to expect 15-20mps wind in the center at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to brace for hail as well as 15-20mps wind during the day in the south.

The southwest and south of North Kazakhstan region are tp expect 15-20mps wind.

Turkestan region is to brace for squalls in the mountanious areas, dust tides in the north, as well as 15-20mps wind in the north and mountainous areas.

High fire hazard will persist in the center of Kyzylorda region and the city of Semey, East Kazakhstan.