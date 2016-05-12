EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:33, 12 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The rainy weather, thunderstorms, fog and strong wind will remain in most parts of Kazakhstan.

    According to "Kazhydromet", fog is expected in Akmola and Mangystau regions. Fog and strong wind are forecast for Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Strong wind is also expected in South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Low temperature is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!