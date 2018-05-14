Rainy weather forecast for N and E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains will persist in the north, east and southeast of Kazakhstan on May 14. Western, southern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will observe patches of fog and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Akmola, and Almaty regions and even to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions will see patches of fog.



Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.