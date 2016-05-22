EN
    09:32, 22 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather forecast for W Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 22. Only western Kazakhstan will be tormented by rain showers with thunderstorms. Fog, bleak wind and dust storm are expected in some parts of the country.

    According to Kahydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region and bring dust storm.
    Thunderstorm is forecast for West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.
    Mangystau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

