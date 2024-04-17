Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 17

According to Kazhydromet, most parts of Kazakhstan will see rainy weather on Wednesday, April 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Rain and snow will hit mountainous districts of the country’s southeast.

Only southwestern regions and eastern regions will enjoy no precipitation today, the met service says.

Fog and thunderstorm as well as strong wind are forecast across the country.

Squall wil batter southern parts, while hail is possible in northwestern parts.