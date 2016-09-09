Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms and stiff wind will dominate in Kazakhstan on Friday, September 9. Sunny weather is expected in southern regions only. Fog is predicted for western, northern regions at night and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Kostanay region will increase to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per s.



Gusts of wind in Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, at night and in the morning in South Kazakhstan region will reach 15-20 m per s.



North Kazakhstan region will be struck by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s with fog to descend there at night and in the morning. Fog is also expected in Mangistau region at night and in the morning.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty regions, in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.