Rainy weather forecast in western, eastern regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will stay today in most regions of the country due to the vast anti-cyclone, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western and southwestern regions will see rain and thunderstorm as well as hail. Rain and snow are forecast in southeastern and eastern regions.

Wind speed will increase across the country, with a dust storm to hit southern and southeastern regions. Fog will blanket northern and northeastern regions.