Rainy weather in a store on Tue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today rains and high wind, while the country’s south and southeast are forecast to enjoy dry weather, Kazhydromet reports.

Dust storm is forecast to roll through Mangistau region locally with mercury reading +18+20 degrees Celsius.

Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions are to brace today for rains, high wind op 15-20 m/s.

Astana is also set to face rains and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s. air temperature is expected to make +8+10 degrees Celsius. Rain is also expected to batter Almaty.

As earlier reported, a storm alert was issued for Astana and 11 regions of Kazakhstan for today.