Rainy weather in store for Kazakhstan Aug 18

Most regions of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of inclement weather on August 18. Showers with thunderstorms, hail and squall as well as heavy downpours are forecast for parts of the countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the national weather agency, chance of a dust storm will be high in southern Kazakhstan.

Meteorologists warn of high fire hazard in Atyrau, Abai, north of Ulytau, east of Zhetysu, south, east and center of West Kazakhstan, west and southeast of Mangistau, north and south of Almaty, northwest of East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire warning has been issued for Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, northwest of Mangistau, southwest and northeast of Atyrau, south and center of East Kazakhstan, east and south of Karaganda regions, south of Ulytau, west, northwest and south of Abai regions.