Rainy weather in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains accompanied by thunderstorms, patches of fog and gusty wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the north, southwest and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions.



Meteorologists warn that high fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, most parts of Mangistau, Zhambyl, parts of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.