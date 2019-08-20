EN
    07:13, 20 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather in store for most regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rains with thunderstorms will douse most parts of Kazakhstan on August 20, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.

    Dust storm may hit Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will descend on parts Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of squall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

    Scorching heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions at daytime.

    High fire hazard will linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Karaganda, parts of Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
