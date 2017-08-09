Rainy weather on its way to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cyclone from Taimyr Peninsula will bring rains, gusty wind and cooler temperature to Kazakhstan on August 10-12, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan's national weather service, chances of thunderstorm, stiff wind, hail and squall wind will be high in some parts of the country. Mercury will drop to +12, +17°C in northern and eastern Kazakhstan and to +23, 28°C in some parts of these regions. Temperature will be +23°, +28°C in western and southern Kazakhstan and may go up to +33°C in some parts there.



Partly cloudy weather is expected in Astana on August 10. Occasional rains, thunderstorm and hail are forecast for the city. Gusts of northern and northeastern wind will reach 9-14 mps and even 15-20 mps. Temperature will be +13, +15°C at night and +21, +23°C at daytime.



Partly cloudy and rainy weather is forecast for the Kazakh capital city on August 11. Chances of hail will be high on Friday. Gusts of northern wind may reach up to 20 mps. Mercury will drop to +10, +12°C at night and +15, +17°C at daytime.



Astana will wake up to partly cloudy weather with no precipitation on August 12. Northwestern - southwestern wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps will hit the city. Temperature will drop to +7, +9°C at night and +17, +19°C at daytime.



Meteorologists predict that partly cloudy weather without precipitation can be expected in Almaty city on August 10. Gusts of wind will reach 0-5 mps. Temperature will go up to +19, +21°C at night and +32, +34°C at daytime.



Rains with thunderstorm will douse Almaty city on August 11. Wind will gust up to 5-12 mps. Temperature will be +21, +23°C at night and +30, +32°C at daytime.



On August 12, chances of rain and thunderstorm will be high in Almaty. Gusts of wind may reach up to 10 mps. Temperature will be +16, +18°C at night and +22, +24°C at daytime.