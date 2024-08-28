Rainy weather persists across Kazakhstan Aug 28

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, squall and wind will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on August 28, with heavy rain to hit central areas. No precipitation is forecast in western, southwestern and northwestern regions. Wind speed will intensify countrywide, and foggy conditions are expected in the north, northwest and east, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Dust storm will hit southern and southwestern areas, says Kazhydromet.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Abai, Ulytau regions, center of West Kazakhstan region, center and southeast of Atyrau region, northeast and center of Mangystau region, northwest and center of Kyzylorda region, north of Zhetysu region, west and east of Karaganda region, south of Aktobe region, west and north of Almaty region, west of East Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangystau regions, south of East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau regions, south and east of West Kazakhstan region, west, northwest and south of Abai regions are warned of extremely high fire threat.