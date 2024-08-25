Rainy weather persists in Kazakhstan Aug 25

Most parts of Kazakhstan will stay today under the impact of the Northwestern cyclone and will see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall will batter eastern and central areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Only southern regions will enjoy no precipitation today, Kazhydromet says.

According to the national weather service, wind speed will intensify across the country, hail and squall will batter northern regions.

Fire hazard is reported to be high in Abai, Ulytau regions, in the west, east and center of West Kazakhstan region, center and southeast of Atyrau region, west, southeast, and northeast of Mangystau region, center of Kyzylorda region, southeast of Pavlodar region, north and east of Zhetysu region, northwest, center and east of Karaganda region, as well as south of Aktobe region.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, west and north of Almaty region, northwest and center of Mangystau region, south and center of East Kazakhstan region, south of Karaganda region, south of Ulytau region, west, northwest, and south of Abai region, as well as Atyrau region are warned of extremely high fire risk.