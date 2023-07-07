Rainy weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainy weather persists in most regions of the country on Friday. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast as well as hail and squally wind will batter northern and southeastern regions. Strong wind will hit across the country. Central areas only will enjoy no precipitation today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau regions, south of Kostanay and Atyrau regions.

Fire risk will be extremely high in most areas of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Mangistau regions, in the south of Atyrau, Ulytau, Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda regions, in the west, northwest areas of Zhetysu region.

Fire hazard remains high in most parts of Zhetysu region, in the north, west of Almaty region, in the west and south of North Kazakhstan region, in the northwest, south of Abai region, in the north, south, east of Akmola region, in the southwest, south, east of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, south, east of East Kazakhstan region, as well as in the north of Pavlodar region.