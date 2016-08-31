Rainy weather predicted for Kazakhstan Aug 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain showers and thunderstorms are predicted today for south-eastern, north-eastern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan.

Freeze is expected in north-western and western regions. Fog will blanket some areas of northern and central Kazakhstan. Dust storms are possible in southern regions.



Fog will descend in Akmola region at night and in North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Wind speed will rise there up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is expected in Karaganda region at night and in the morning.



Wind speed in East Kazakhstan and at night in Pavlodar regions will increase to 15-20 m per s. Thunderstorms will hit the regions too.



Thunderstorms, stiff wind and fervent heat are forecast for mountainous areas of Almaty region.



Wind speed in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, at night and in the morning in South Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20 m per s.



Stiff wind is also predicted for Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Extremely high fire risk remains in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions, in major part of Karaganda region and in some areas of East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay regions