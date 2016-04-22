EN
    Rainy weather predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan Apr 23-25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has announced weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 23-25, 2016.

    According to forecasters, a regular cyclone is moving from the central regions of the European part of Russia towards the Western Siberia. The atmospheric fronts related to it are moving across Kazakhstan causing occasional rains with thunderstorms and gusts of wind reaching 13-20 m per s. Air temperature will drop due to cloudy and rainy weather, however the mercury will be above normal by 3-8 ºС.

