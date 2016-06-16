Rainy weather predicted for southern regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast today for most regions of Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms are predicted for southern, south-eastern and eastern parts. Hail is possible there. Strong wind is expected in some areas and fog is forecast for northern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-23 m per s. Hail is possible.

In Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions, as well as at night in East Kazakhstan region wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Fervent heat is expected in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions and in some areas in Mangistau, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Zhambyl region.