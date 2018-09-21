Rainy weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On September 21, the cyclone and the associated atmospheric fronts will cause rainfalls with thunderstorms and possible hail in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with 25 m/s gusts, and possible hail are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Besides, Akmola region will see patches of fog.

In Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions, the wind speed will reach 15-22 m/s. There will be a dust storm and patchy fog in Almaty and Kostanay regions, respectively.

There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.