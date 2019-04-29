Rainy weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It will rain in most of Kazakhstan on April 29. Patchy fog, strong wind, and thunderstorm are expected.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts and thunderstorm are expected. What's more, it may hail.

In Pavlodar region, there will be patches of fog, thunderstorm, 15-20 mps strong wind with 23-28 mps gusts. Hail is possible there.

Atyrau region will see a thunderstorm, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps, and a dust storm.

Patchy fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 25 mps are expected in Kostanay region.

In Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps and a thunderstorm are predicted. It may hail in West Kazakhstan region.

As for Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps. In addition, there will be a thunderstorm in Almaty region.