Rainy weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Monday
According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts and thunderstorm are expected. What's more, it may hail.
In Pavlodar region, there will be patches of fog, thunderstorm, 15-20 mps strong wind with 23-28 mps gusts. Hail is possible there.
Atyrau region will see a thunderstorm, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps, and a dust storm.
Patchy fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 25 mps are expected in Kostanay region.
In Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps and a thunderstorm are predicted. It may hail in West Kazakhstan region.
As for Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps. In addition, there will be a thunderstorm in Almaty region.