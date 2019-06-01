EN
    09:47, 01 June 2019

    Rainy weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather forecasters told about the weather expected in Kazakhstan on June 1, Kazinform has learned Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains across Kazakhstan (heavy rains in the northeastern region), except for the western part of the country. Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected as well.

    A thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected In Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. Besides, it may hail there.

    In Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Kostanay regions, there will also be a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind.

    Karaganda region will also see a thunderstorm.

    Intense heat is predicted in Almaty, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    It should be mentioned that there is still a high risk of wildfire in some areas of Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

