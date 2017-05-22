Rainy weather predicted in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Changeable weather is expected in Kazakhstan on May 22, Kazhydromet reports.

The wind will strengthen up to 15-23 m/s in Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Akmola and Kyzylorda regions.

Mangistau region is expected to have rain with thunderstorm at night and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s in the daytime.

During the day, Kostanay and Atyrau regions will also see rain and wind strengthening up to up to 15-20 m/s.

In Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Thunderstorm and hail are expected as well.