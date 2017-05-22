EN
    08:21, 22 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather predicted in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Changeable weather is expected in Kazakhstan on May 22, Kazhydromet reports.

    The wind will strengthen up to 15-23 m/s in Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Akmola and Kyzylorda regions.

    Mangistau region is expected to have rain with thunderstorm at night and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s in the daytime.

    During the day, Kostanay and Atyrau regions will also see rain and wind strengthening up to up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Thunderstorm and hail are expected as well.

     

     

