Rainy weather stays in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather, strong wind and hail in spots are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today. However, western and southern regions of the country will have the weather without precipitation.

Akmola and Kostanay regions will have foggy weather and strong wind with the possibility of hail today.

Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions will have strong wind with the possibility of hail today.

Fog in spots is expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions and strong wind during the day is expected in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Strong wind is also expected in Zhambyl region.

Strong heat will also remain in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Almaty regions.

High fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and in Zhambyl, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions in spots.