Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Rainy weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the met service, the Southern Cyclone will cause abundant rainfall with thunderstorm and hail almost in all regions.

Daytime temperatures may decrease to +10+18°C in northern regions, and to +15+23°C in southern and eastern regions.

The mercury may slightly rise to +15+23°C in western areas.