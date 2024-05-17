EN
    15:17, 17 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    Rainy weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the met service, the Southern Cyclone will cause abundant rainfall with thunderstorm and hail almost in all regions.

    Daytime temperatures may decrease to +10+18°C in northern regions, and to +15+23°C in southern and eastern regions.

    The mercury may slightly  rise to +15+23°C in western areas.

     

     

     

