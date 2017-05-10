Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rainfalls, thunderstorms, strong gusty wind and hail will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on May 11-13, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Warm and cold atmospheric fronts that will cross the territory of Kazakhstan in the upcoming days will not bring cold spell to the country.



On the contrary, mercury will rise in southern, southeastern and southwestern Kazakhstan despite rainy conditions. Mercury will go up to 27-35°C on May 12-13 there.