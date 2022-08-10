EN
    14:38, 10 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan midweek

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will see heavy downpours and thunderstorms in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, a northwestern anticyclone will affect the weather conditions in western and northwestern Kazakhstan bringing mostly dry and sunny weather.

    Precipitation is expected in northern, central, eastern and southern parts of the country that will be dominated by a southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts. Heavy showers, thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind are in store for the north, east, and southeast of Kazakhstan.

    Temperature will climb to +30, +38°in the west of Kazakhstan, +23, +35°C in the northwest, +20, +28°C in the north, +23, +33°C in the center, +18, +28°C in the east, +23, +35°C in the southeast of the country.

    Earlier it was reported that on August 10 Kazakhstan will wake up to torrential rains in the center, north and southeast of the country.


