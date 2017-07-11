Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with rains, thunderstorms, stiff wind, hail and fog will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday. However, according to Kazhydromet, central and eastern Kazakhstan will be gripped by fervent heat.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda and South Kazakhstan regions.



Gusty wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket some parts of North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.



Excessive heat is forecast for Almaty, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.