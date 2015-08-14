EN
    07:54, 14 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather to grip most regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eastern, northern and central Kazakhstan will be tormented by rains, thunderstorms, hail and stiff wind. Fog is expected to blanket northern Kazakhstan. However, according to Kazhydromet, western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-22 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Mangystau regions. Dust storm is forecast to hit Mangystau region. Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog. Stiff wind and hail are expected in East Kazakhstan region. High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

