EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:46, 03 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather to grip northern and eastern Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that occasional rains and bleak winds may hit northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan today, July 3. According to Kazhydromet, weather without precipitation is expected in southern, southeastern and western parts of the country.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau and Kostanay regions. Hail may hit East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, whereas dust storm is expected in Mangystau region. Extreme heat will torment residents of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Karaganda, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!